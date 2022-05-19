The Medical Director of the Dixcove Government Hospital in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region has been robbed whilst he was performing surgery.

Dr. Nana Brobbey was reportedly robbed when he left his house to perform emergency surgery in the wee hours of Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the Ahanta West Health Director, Timothy Ofori, told Connect FM that he left his house to attend to the patient only to return to a raided room.

“He resides in the hospital, so around 1:00am, he had a call for an emergency he needed to attend to. He quickly went to save the life of the patient.

“After performing the surgery successfully, he came back to his house and realised that robbers have ransacked his room. He indicated that they made away with his laptop, mobile phones, and other personal belongings,” he indicated.

According to Mr. Ofori, this is not the first time Dr. Brobbey has been robbed.

“This is the third time the doctor has been robbed. He looked traumatised when I met him this morning.

“He is not even in the mood to serve again. This is a man who has left his family to serve us here in the Ahanta West District but look at what is happening to him,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Ahanta West Police Command has begun investigations into the robbery.

The Police Commander, ASP Valentine Akposu, assured that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to book.