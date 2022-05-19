Agyapa Again without national Gain?

Agyapa free-wheel deal is back with a Vengeance

Recalcitrant Akufo-Addo government is without Repentance

This misery of a curious deal is not by Happenstance

Obaapa Yaa Ghana in sackcloth and ashes, take due Cognisance

The “SP” Amidu corruption risk assessment has no Resonance

How can our wailing economy still Stand?

When ‘solid gold’ is sold with “kululu” at a senseless Pittance

Prevent a shamelessly devious Agyapa End-Game with serious Resistance!

Do Join a righteous review Fight

Redeem ‘sika futuro’, Oman Adepa, from the Jersey tax- haven misguided Flight. Medaase’