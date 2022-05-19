Agyapa Again without national Gain?
Agyapa free-wheel deal is back with a Vengeance
Recalcitrant Akufo-Addo government is without Repentance
This misery of a curious deal is not by Happenstance
Obaapa Yaa Ghana in sackcloth and ashes, take due Cognisance
The “SP” Amidu corruption risk assessment has no Resonance
How can our wailing economy still Stand?
When ‘solid gold’ is sold with “kululu” at a senseless Pittance
Prevent a shamelessly devious Agyapa End-Game with serious Resistance!
Do Join a righteous review Fight
Redeem ‘sika futuro’, Oman Adepa, from the Jersey tax- haven misguided Flight. Medaase’