Harmony has once again creeped into the household of celebrity couple, Tuface and Annie Idibia months after their explosive family disputes.

After being separate for a while after Annie called out Tuface on social media over alleged cheating with his babymama Pero, the duo have reunited.

In a video Annie posted on social media, the coupled were captured all loved-up, as Tuface pays a surprise visit to his wife while on set.

They hugged and shared a passionate kiss to the admiration of others present.

“Let love lead the way” was the message Annie delivered alongside the video of their lovey-dovey moment.

Their reconciliation is a shock to many as a divorce was imminent a while back after Tuface secretly packed out of their matrimonial home.

In a distress call Annie made to one of her relations which was leaked online, she said the singer moved out under the pretext of traveling for a music project.

She personally escorted him to the airport, only to return to an empty house, and alleged he had relocated to his baby mama in United States.

This also earned Annie a N500m defamation suit served on behalf of Pero, at a time the domestic dispute had escalated.

Based on this, netizens swore their nine-year-old marriage had hit rock bottom, but the latest video has annulled such speculation.

Watch the video below: