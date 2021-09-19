Nigerian superstar, Tuface, has eulogised his wife after he wished him on his birthday amid a messy separation.

In what looks like the passing of marital cloudy days, music superstar, Innocent 2Baba Idibia, has said mistakes are inevitable, but working towards becoming the best is a must.

Recall that the legend’s wife, Annie, had taken to social media platforms to air the seeming crisis threatening the power couple’s marriage.

Annie lamented about family interference, connivance and parasitic relationships with his baby mama, Pero.

However, the couple’s separate Instagram posts on Sunday have had fans and followers ‘oohing and aahing’ in pure joy.

Tuface wrote: “I know I’m not without mistakes. Neither am I perfect. But we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.

“Happy new year to me. May the Almighty guide all of us and protect our homes.”

2Baba accompanied the post with a picture that had him leaning in for a kiss with Annie, who had eyes closed in pure joy.

Annie also sent him some words of love to prove their marital boat is still sailing.

She wrote: “Birthday blessings king. Oh Lanre. I wish you were here today. I can’t help to celebrate my big brother, (Sound) Sultan too, as I celebrate you my husband. It’s the way he loved and always protected me.”