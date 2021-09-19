The Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria, Usman Baba Alkali, has called on officers and men of the Force in the country to get married to themselves to strengthen the service.



Giving the advice during his one-day working visit to the Niger State Police Command in Minna, he urged the personnel to put aside the idea of looking for good husbands and wives outside and start searching inwards.



The Police boss told his officers and men that among themselves, there are good men and women they could get married to in order to enhance the good working relationship existing between them.



“We have some handsome single men and beautiful ladies among us. I would like to advise us to start taking our wives and husbands from our colleagues to buttress our already existing working relationship to that of full family affairs.

“By doing so, the good working relationship existing among the personnel will go just beyond the normal office relationship and will help in the improvement of confidence and harmonious relationship. It will also go a long way in providing courage and strength to our service.



“I think it will be a welcome idea if we start looking inwards to see how we can build a better family here than going outside looking for a good wife,” he said.