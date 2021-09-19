Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Kweku Bonsam, has termed himself the only mouthpiece of the gods who rocks suits.

Kweku Bonsam, who is well known for rocking traditional outfits and batakari, said he is modernising his craft.

Nicknamed ‘Money stops nonsense’, he said with his few cash, he can change the norm to make his deity look more attractive.

He has been pictured multiple times rocking suits; one of such occasions was when he attended a horse-riding programme in Accra.

Kweku Bonsam introduced suits into his closet when he first announced his decision to take up politics.

He contested as an Independent candidate for the Offinso North constituency to become “the first rasta man in parliament”.

Kweku Bonsam made the bold move after he said his gods have assured him of victory, and to bring dignity to the position. He lost anyway.

Videos below: