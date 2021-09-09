Legendary Nigerian singer, Tuface Idiba, has urged fans to respect his family’s privacy amid an allegation of infidelity from his actress wife, Annie Idibia.

The musician broke his silence barely five days after Mrs Idibia claimed that his family never found her worthy of him despite all her efforts.

Despite the tongue-wagging on social media over the matter, the former Plantashun Boiz member initially resisted making any comment.

Instead, 2Baba took to his verified Instagram account to share a snippet of a music video, Searching.

However, shortly after leaked audio where Mrs Idibia threatened to “scatter everything” became viral on social media, he posted that “the madness” should stop.

Mrs Idibia was said to be reacting to reports that the singer packed all his belongings and relocated to America without her knowledge, in the audio.

The ‘African Queen’ singer posted: “I admit that bringing our personal issues on social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle here in the name of love or solidarity.

“None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids. Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.”

Annie’s infidelity allegation

Mrs Idibia, in a now-deleted Instagram Story post, had accused her husband of infidelity.

She said: “I’m a patient woman, I am not a fool innocent! Your family never loved me from the beginning, no matter how hard I tried. I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried.”(sic).

She further claimed that the singer spent nights under the same roof with one of his baby mamas after taking his kids to Disney Land.

“What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spends nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother! How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and the kids under the same roof for nights?” she claimed.

In the post, she urged her husband to do better and also indicted the singer’s manager, Efe. She further claimed that his baby mamas use his children ‘as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish’.