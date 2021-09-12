The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, has reacted to the growing number of ‘transgenders’ in the world.

The clergyman, in a post shared on his Facebook page, stated that God is not the author of confusion and that in the time of creation, God created humans in female and male gender yet some people have decided to change their gender as if God did not know what he was doing. He stated that God doesn’t make mistakes.

He wrote:

“Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion. A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose. He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another. God commanded:

“And let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years.

“Genesis 1:14.

“The God of order is that God of distinction. When He wanted to create man, for example, the Bible says:

‘So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

‘Genesis 1:27.’

“God, in His infinite wisdom, created mankind as male and female, yet some people feel the need to change their gender as though He did not know what He was doing when He created them! God does not make mistakes.

“Our God is the perfect God of distinction. He created the day for work and the night to rest. If for any reason we do not rest in one night, the following day should compensate for the loss of rest. Failure to observe rest produces stress, sickness and ultimately death. Little wonder life expectancy in the last 50 years has been on the decline. Achievements that should normally have taken 40 years to accomplish are realised in fewer than 30, at the price of dying earlier. The God of distinction says in His word:

“Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness?

“2 Corinthians 6:14.”

“He then commanded in 2 Corinthians 6:17-18:

‘Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, and will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty.’

“A lot of people have mixed many profane things with the sacred. The God of distinction will never lower His standards. It is our duty to live up to His standards.

“Look into your life and see where you have compromised your values as a Christian. Repent and begin to walk in the path of righteousness again.”

Below is Pastor Adeboye’s post on Facebook: