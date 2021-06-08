The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has said his church handles will not stop tweeting in accordance with the ban on Twitter by the Nigerian government.

The Federal government on Friday suspended the operations of the micro-blogging platform in the country indefinitely.

The site has been down since Saturday morning, although Nigerians have employed the use of VPNs.

Pastor Adeboye, in a tweet, said tweeting is in accordance with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of human rights.

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories.

“The tweets here are in accordance with Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights,” he wrote.

