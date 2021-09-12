Attention-hungry rapper-reggaeton star, Dan Sur, has adopted a look that is sure to fill even the most diehard hip-hop fans with dread.

This 23-year-old Mexican goldilocks claims he’s the “first rapper … in human history” to rock an assortment of gold chains as “hair” hanging from hooks he surgically implanted into his scalp.

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in one of the TikTok videos he shared with his 1.9 million followers on the streaming platform

Watch video below: