A police officer has been arrested by the Kintampo Divisional Police Command for allegedly stealing a motorbike and other items belonging to the Ghana Police Service.

Joy News sources revealed that the suspect, Corporal Christian Adjei Boateng, was arrested after a colleague saw him pushing a Honda Motorbike with registration No. M–15–UW – 2071 across the road in front of the Police station, where a motorbike fitting shop is situated.

The complainant and another officer went to the fitting shop only to find out that the Corporal was not there.

A search was conducted at his residence at Kintampo by the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Edmund Agyemang Badu, together with another group of investigators.

“The search revealed the following items in his single room self-contained rented apartment; 10 live AK 47 assault rifle ammunition, Body Armour, Dead Body Bag, Ballistic Helmet and wrap of dried plant substance suspected to be narcotics,” a statement from the Divisional Police Command stated.

The suspect admitted ownership of the substance said to be Indian hemp and the other items.

He confessed that “he smokes Indian hemp, so the dried plant material was what he had purchased for smoking.”

However, he failed to disclose his source of supply and has also failed to produce any lawful written authorisation to possess same.

The statement further added: “The police officer suspect also admitted to stealing the AK 47 ammunition and the other police accoutrements but again failed to mention where he stole same them from.

“The exhibits are retained for further investigation.

“Meanwhile, suspect G/L/Cpl. Christian Adjei admitted the offence of stealing the motorbike in his cautioned statement to police in the presence of an independent witness.”

The statement added that “a report shall be submitted to Regional Headquarters within 48 hours.”