Gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, says her husband had to convince her mother to accept his proposal because she was very young at the time he proposed to her.

The ‘Megyefo Ne Yesu’ composer stated that her husband, Prophet Alex Twum, walked straight to her mum and asked of her hand in marriage.

The singer, who said she has been married for 21 years, made this revelation in an interview with popular presenter Stacy Amoateng on the ‘Restoration’ Show.

My mum asked why I wanted to marry early because I didn’t understand it. She thought I would want to explore, she said.

MORE:

I told her I have been a church girl all my life so it’s okay. By the grace of God, my husband is okay with me and I don’t feel its bad I married that time. I have been married for 21 years, she noted.

Additionally, she said though she wasn’t ready for marriage it has caused her more good than harm, unlike others who have issues when they tie the knot early.