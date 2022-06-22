New Patriotic Party (NPP) 1st Vice Chairman hopeful, Danquah Smith, says his biggest regret was after the party lost the elections to the opposition in 2008.

The NPP, in 2008, lost the presidential seat after 8 years in government to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by over 40,000 votes.

However, speaking in an interview with Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, Mr. Danquah said he felt sad and hurt, reflecting on the election.

“My biggest regret after joining NPP was in 2008 when we lost the elections. I was highly down because I thought we deserved to win the elections,” he recounted.

Mr Danquah popularly called Chairman Buttey stated he was poised for victory in the upcoming national elections through which he will help the party break the ‘eight’ in 2024.

He’s competing against 10 other individuals for the National Vice Chairmanship position in the elections scheduled for July 15 to 17, 2022.

