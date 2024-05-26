The Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets for MTN Group, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, has stated that MTN will continue investing in its educational and digital initiatives to have a meaningful and dignified impact on the lives and livelihoods of the 288 million subscribers in the 17 markets it serves.

He expressed confidence that through these and other initiatives, MTN can support Africans acquire the necessary skills to become educated digital citizens.

Speaking ahead of this year’s AU Day celebrations in Accra on the theme, “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century“, Mr. Asante noted that the future is digital and faster development will be digital. This calls for the urgent need to accelerate digital skills acquisition, vital for Africa’s future generation.

He also assured the public that MTN was focused on bridging the gender gap, which is evident in many communities where MTN operates.

Mr. Asante said the company will make a conscious effort to provide more access to women and children, stating that it was just and fair to do so.

While acknowledging the contributions technological innovations have played as a key channel in educating Africans, Mr. Asante highlighted the contributions of MTN Group towards developing educated digital citizens through various initiatives undertaken by MTN in its market across Africa.

He said, “As a Pan-African Champion, MTN understands the importance of responding to society’s needs and complementing nation-state efforts to drive real development through partnerships and purposeful private and public sector collaborations”.

He continued, “We are proud of the work done over the period through MTN’s Foundations having consistently invested in schools, libraries, digital centres, and various other educational resources for many communities.”

“MTN’s Digital Skills Academy, for example, will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare Africans for future jobs, ” he added.