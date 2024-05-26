The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga says the institutions set up to fight corruption have become ineffective and powerless under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, he has reported several cases of corruption to anti-corruption institutions, but none of them have made any significant progress which has made him lose confidence in them.

“To be frank with you, I have lost confidence in almost all the anti-corruption agencies because, I have gone to almost all of them with cases and as I sit here, none of them has received traction. If you will recall, the Bank of Ghana building and all the price adjustments that took place without any proper explanations.

“You know I took it to the Office of the Special Prosecutor a few months ago. I have to still remind the Special Prosecutor that I have this matter in your office under investigation, but as we speak, I haven’t heard anything.”

The MP said that even if he reported the matter to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), no one would pay attention to him.

“I know if I get up and take this matter and run to EOCO, I doubt anybody will listen to me. Because we live in a country, under a government that has immobilised any institution involved in fighting corruption.”

“So, you take up the cases and you go there and after a while, they come out with some very interesting decision that just negates the initiatives that citizens have taken to fight corruption. The person who is principally responsible for fighting corruption has decided that he is not interested in fighting corruption,” he said.