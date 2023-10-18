On Tuesday, October 17, Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, marked his 62nd birthday.

In a now-viral video shared on his Instagram handle, Mr Ibu, who was unwell, was seen in a hospital gown next to his wife and children, while other close relations stood by in the room.

The actor was gifted a birthday cake displayed on a table for the celebration.

His daughter Jasmine Okafor, in a post on Instagram, shared that her father had been in the health facility for two weeks. She added that she was heartbroken to see her father spend a “joyous” day in the hospital instead of at home.

“Happy birthday Daddy @realmribu! It breaks my heart that we are celebrating you today from the Hospital bed. My greatest wish today is that God crowns you with Divine healing, good health, and many more happy years. These last two weeks, you have fought a good fight and you are still standing tall. We are here for you! Victory assured. Speedy recovery papa,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, concerned fans of the actor have been wishing him a speedy recovery. They filled Mr Ibu’s Instagram comment section with prayers and birthday wishes.