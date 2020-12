Multiple award-winning singer Mr Eazi, known in real life as Oluwatosin Ajibade has put smiles on the face of a fried plantain seller in Accra.

In the video, the I Surrender singer bought some seasoned fried plantain known in local parlance as ‘kelewele’ from the young lady.

After making his purchase, the singer engaged the seller in a conversation and before leaving, gave the seller GH₵2000 to invest in her business.

Watch video below