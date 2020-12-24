The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared a rare photo of his beautiful wife.
His wife, Nuhela Seidu, a lawyer who practices with Sory @ Law turns a year older today, December 24.
Nuhela Seidu is an entrepreneur with a passion to bring change to her society and people around her.
For over a decade, she has worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Choice FM, Metro TV before establishing Ghana News Link, a full scale Marketing Communications Company.
Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa took to Facebook to celebrate his wife.
See his post on Facebook
Happy birthday my ever dependable rock. ❤️😘❤️Posted by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Thursday, December 24, 2020