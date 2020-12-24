Ghanaian lawyer who was recently called to the Bar, has sadly lost his life just a week after graduation.

According to reports, the young lawyer who lives at Gbawe, a suburb of Accra, died in an accident while accompanying a friend to a funeral.

His family and friends are shocked about his sudden demise especially after struggling to fulfill his dream.

Many messages of condolence have come in for the young man with others questioning how life can sometimes be unfair to some people.

This sad story was shared on Facebook