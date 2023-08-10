The Member of Parliament for Sehwi-Wiawso, Kwaku Afriyie, has strongly criticised Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, for labelling politicians as “crooks.”

Mr Kpebu made these remarks during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Thursday, where he characterised politicians as individuals who prioritise personal interests over the well-being of the state.

Mr Kpebu said, “Politicians, in many instances, have proven themselves to be no more than crooks engaging in nefarious activities for personal gain,” while discussing the court case involving former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Mr. Afriyie, who tuned into the broadcast and was prompted to respond, dialed into the show to express his strong disapproval of Mr. Kpebu’s statements and his apparent condemnation of politicians without concrete evidence of their financial sources.

He challenged Mr. Kpebu’s credibility by questioning his qualifications as a lawyer and raised doubts about his authority to pass judgment on the legitimacy of politicians’ earnings.

“Why is Martin making such derogatory remarks, insinuating that we are corrupt?” Mr. Afriyie queried. He went on to emphasize his own integrity by stating, “If you are a thief, I am not a thief. How can you employ such offensive and indecent language? You lack the evidence to label us as crooks.”

