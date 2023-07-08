Rose Nkrumah has been married to Kwadwo Kakaraba for 30 years with 10 children together.

The woman is in a state of disbelief after stumbling on documents that indicated her husband had willed their house and land to her stepchild.

Rose told Nhyira FM’s Obra show she found documents in the name of the stepchild, claiming they bought the property together.

“He cannot use the name of the adopted child on the certificate, leaving our 10 children behind,” she resisted.

The man, Kwadwo Kakraba, however, refuted the allegations. He insists the documents are in his own name.

The only error, he claimed, was in the incorrect printing of his name which did not correspond with that of his official name.

Mama Effe and the Obra team will be meeting with Kwadwo Kakraba to correct the name and will the property appropriately.

ALSO READ: