Lead sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, Sam Nartey George, has cautioned Ghanaians not to denigrate their self-worth to the western world.

The Ningo Prampram MP says Ghanaians should uphold their pride and start positioning their country as the gateway to Africa by clamping down on any intimidation in the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

“As you sell yourself, you will be bought as such. If we sell ourselves as people who have no dignity and pride in themselves, that’s how people will relate to us, but if we sell ourselves as the gateway of Africa, the black shining star of Africa, they will be forced to respect us,” he told Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show.

Sam George, in parliament debating the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, issued a stern warning to the United States of America against interfering in Ghana’s plan to pass the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Relating Ghana to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Sam George said it is difficult to talk down on the Asante King simply because of how he carries himself.

He says the Asantehene is treated special among chiefs in the country because of how he has packaged himself.

“There are so many chiefs in the country, anyone can rise and speak ill of any chief in the country; why is it not so with Otumfuo? Among all the Chiefs in the country, Otumfuo is treated exceptionally well. It is because of how he has packaged and respected himself that people reciprocate that,” said Sam George.

The Member of Parliament says Ghana’s price as the real Black Star of Africa should be positioned as the gateway of Africa.

He says any misdeed by the USA to Ghana would then be deemed as an attack on the African continent.

Sam George says though President Akufo-Addo has the right not to sign the bill after its passage in parliament, the promoters will not back down.

