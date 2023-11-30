Mobile Money (MoMo) agents have announced a temporary measure restricting cash withdrawals to a maximum of GH¢1,000 per transaction.

The measure which takes effect from Friday, December 1, is to secure fair compensation for the services provided by MoMo agents.

This was contained in a joint statement issued by four MoMo Associations: the Northern MoMo Agents Association of Ghana (NOMAAG), the Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MOMAG), the Mobile Money Agents Association Ghana (MMAAG), and the ABAG.

The statement noted that this step is not to create inconvenience for customers but to bring attention to their concerns about insufficient compensation.

“During this period, we will continue to actively engage with service providers to address the commission review concerns raised,” the Associations stated. “If, within the one-month period, there is no favourable adjustment, we will regrettably have to implement further action plans,” the statement said.

They have therefore called on all stakeholders, including customers to support their pursuit of fair compensation for MoMo agents.

Read the full statement below: