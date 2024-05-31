The Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health (FM6SS) announces its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), a major technological innovation event in Africa, organised under the High Patronage of His Majesty The King Mohammed VI. This important event is a unique platform that brings together professionals, opinion leaders, and exhibitors from around the globe to present the latest technological innovations and trends.

The FM6SS entities that will take part in this event include Mohammed VI University of Sciences and Health, Mohammed VI International University Hospital of Bouskoura, Mohammed VI International Center for Research and Innovation, Mohammed VI Center for Continuing Education, Mohammed VI National Laboratory for Medical Analysis, Mohammed VI National Laboratory for Anatomopathology, and Mohammed VI International Center for Simulation in Science and Health.

As part of their participation at the GITEX Africa 2024, the directors took part in a panel discussion on Thursday, May 30th 2024, under the theme “Building a digital health ecosystem for excellence in training and care: the Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health – FM6SS – a model.” The topics focused on the strategy for an integrated health and science ecosystem, new skills and jobs in the digitised health sector, innovative medical education with simulation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), telemedicine, training of health professionals through AI, accelerating research with AI and digital technologies, and the importance of hospital information systems.

As part of this global event, the Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health has entered into a partnership with KAOUN International FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), whose mission is to create connections for the industries and markets in which it operates. This partnership positions FM6SS as a key partner of the World Future Health event at GITEX, highlighting its commitment to fostering meaningful exchanges in the fields of education, health, and research on a global scale.

For more information, please contact us at 06 00 06 71 81.

About the Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health:

The Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health (FM6SS) is fully committed to playing a major role in all policies and reforms aimed at modernising and improving the provision of care, as well as education in the fields of science and health.

The Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health aims to contribute, in collaboration with relevant administrations and organizations, to the promotion of healthcare, education and training, as well as research and innovation.

This commitment translates into the setting up and the management of university hospitals, the provision of patients with diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation services while ensuring follow-up of their health records, and carrying out any activity aimed at serving and strengthening the national health system.

In partnership with the competent authorities, such as Health Ministries in charge of health, universities, university hospitals, and other public health institutions, the FM6SS plays an essential role in the transformation and improvement of the medical landscape and scientific research in Morocco. Through its various entities working in the fields of healthcare, training, and research, the Mohammed VI Foundation of Sciences and Health covers a wide spectrum of activities.