The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has commissioned a renovated border post at Namoo in the Upper East Region under the “Strengthening the Northern Borders of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo” project.

The project which was funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the United States of America is aimed at equipping the GIS to effectively safeguard and manage migration in the northern frontiers.

The newly renovated border post comprises an Arrival and Departure Hall, a WASH facility, Offices, Server and Control rooms, among others.

Delivering a speech at the commissioning on behalf of the Minister for the Interior, Deputy Minister, Naana Eyiah disclosed that the project was in line with Government’s commitment to retooling the GIS, especially in the face of recent threats of terrorism in the sub-region.

She noted with gratitude, that the IOM is undertaking similar interventions at the Mognori and Pulmakom borders.

As part of efforts to facilitate immigration control with attention to security, these borders are also fitted with solar power systems to ensure that the Migration Information and Data System (MIDAS) runs without interruptions.

According to the Deputy Minister, the installation of MIDAS at the various borders signifies a new era of intelligent border management which will streamline processes for legitimate travelers and cargo, reducing wait times and encourage economic activity.

Madam Eyiah indicated that the initiative is part of a broader Government effort to strengthen the country’s border governance framework.

She added that, the government is committed to creating a secure and efficient border environment that promotes regional integration and economic development.

On his part, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq) said the commissioning is as a result of the meaningful cooperation between INL of the Government of the USA, IOM and GIS.

The CGI explained that such assistance from international partners augments Government’s frantic effort in resourcing the GIS over the years.

He expressed the Service’s gratitude to the Government of the United States of America for its generous support towards the refurbishment of Kulungugu, Hamile, Namoo, Pulimakom, Mognori and Bunkpurugu borders; all in the interest of both national and international security.

More than mere infrastructure, the CGI described the projects as representing the parties’ commitment to secure borders for a safer world and more humane conditions for migrants across the globe.

He therefore urged all stakeholders in migration management to adopt practices and measures that promote humane, orderly and safe migration.

Mr. Takyi assured IOM and INL that the Service will spare no efforts in ensuring the effective maintenance of the commissioned facilities for longevity.

He also commended the Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Theophilus Nii Laryea and Sector Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Desmond Yeng for supervising the timely completion of the project.

Representative of the Chief of IOM and Senior Programme Manager for IOM Ghana, Mr. Nnamsi Iwuora expressed the Organisation’s commitment to support improved management and security of Ghana’s borders in five areas which include; border infrastructure and equipment, digitalisation and data analysis, community engagement and policing, crisis preparedness and regional cooperation.

He explained that the commissioned project was another step in this direction, adding that the donation of border patrol equipment such as motorbikes, night vision googles, solar lamps, tents, metal detectors and other interventions are in line with IOM’s commitment to supporting the Government of Ghana and the GIS to enhance surveillance of the unapproved routes and maintain constant vigilance at the borders.

The Upper East Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih commended the CGI for his transformational leadership, and for constantly touching base at borders across the country to observe conditions firsthand and engage with his men.

In a related development, the CGI is on a working tour of the five northern regions.

He has since visited and engaged with border security Officers at the Paga Sector and the Kandiga Inland Checkpoint.

Mr. Takyi earlier called on Dr Bin Salih, the Paramont Chief and Overlord of Talensi traditional areas, His Royal Highness Tongo-Raana Naab Kugbil Namalteng, and the Paga Pio, His Eminence Pe Charles Awia Awampaga II.