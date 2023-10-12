Mohammed Kudus has joined the Black Stars camp in Charlotte for the friendly matches against Mexico and the United States of America.

The West Ham United man who reported Wednesday morning trained with the rest of the squad in the evening ahead of the two matches.

Also joining the team is Turkey-based Jerome Opoku who plays for Süper Lig side İstanbul Başakşehir.

The arrival of the two players brings the number to 21 – as Ghana prepares to take on 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Champions Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte – North Carolina on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The Black Stars will later lock horns with the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville Tennessee.

The players held their second training at the Charlotte FC facility in readiness for the first game against Mexico on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Coach Chris Hughton will use the two games to assess his team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

The players in camp include: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Nicholas Opoku, Stephan Ambrosius, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Joseph Painstil, Salis Abdul Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Jordan Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Inaki Williams, Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Jerome Opoku.

