The senior national team, the Black Stars held their first training session ahead of their friendly game against Mexico on Tuesday, October 10.

Ghana face the 2023 Gold Cup champions on October 14 as one of two friendly games for the international break.

19 players were involved in the first training session in Charlotte with three more players expected to be involved in the subsequent sessions before the game.

Meanwhile, four players have pulled out from the games due to various degrees of injuries.

Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari are the players who have pulled out of the fixtures.

Here are some of the best shots from the first training session: