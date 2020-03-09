The Veterinary Service Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has destroyed a container of gizzard infected with salmonella at Kpone.

The destruction comes after four containers of infected gizzard were reportedly imported into Ghana between December 2018 and February, 2019 with three cleared at the Tema Port.

According to Dr Asiedu Baah, leader of the team, they had the green light to carry out the destruction following a permit from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

ALSO READ:

“We have finally been able to destroy the container together with other unwholesome poultry products and would like to assure the public that imported products will be subjected to rigorous checks to ensure safety of consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Veterinary Unit at Tema Port, Dr George Bonnah urged importers to secure required permits before bringing products into the country. He cautioned the public against consuming unwholesome products.

He further called for close collaboration among State agencies responsible for imported animal products to avert recurrence of what happened.