Ghana international, Abdul Majeed Waris, has been named Racing Strasbourg player of the month for February in French Ligue 1.

The 28-year-old has been scintillating since his move from FC Porto during the winter transfer.

Waris has scored two goals after seven matches played with an assist.

In a vote cast, Waris amassed 29.5% while Adrien Thomasson had 16% with Matz Sels also getting 9.2%.

Waris expressed his appreciation after winning the award.

“Happy to have received the player of the month award. Special thanks to the fans and my teammates for their support.

“We will continue to stay and fight together till the end,” he added.