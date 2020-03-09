Veteran sportswriter and broadcaster, Ekow Asmah, has shockingly said that Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor is being influenced in his player call up.

Akonnor, 45, has named his 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.

Many have questioned the call up with the former Hearts of Oak gaffer’s decision to omit most of the senior players from the squad.

According to Mr Asmah, the inclusion of Eugene Ansah, who plays for Hapoel Ra’anana in the Israeli Premier League, clearly showed coach Akonnor is working for his agency, adding that there are forces behind his call ups.

“C.K. Akonnor is not in charge of the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He is being dictated to. His call-ups clearly shows that he is favouring his agency.

“He called Eugen Ansah from Israel. Is that player really a star? This is our national team and we don’t have to do that. It is not only about that player. There are some players who don’t deserve to be in the squad.

“We have players who have better statistics than most of the players who have been called up.

“Kwesi Appiah revealed in his book how he came under pressure to call some players he never wanted to call them but because of the forces, he did that.

“With this attitude, there is no way we can maintain discipline at the camp of the team because you are not in charge of your team selection. The players can do whatever they want because the power of the coach has been forfeited.

“I will not blame C.K. Akonnor because if he fails to call some players to the Black Stars, he will be sacked. His work has already been compromised and I am sorry for him. We have shot ourselves in the foot,” he said.

Ghana will host Sudan on March 27 at the Cape Coast Stadium.