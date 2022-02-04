Born-again Christian, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, has extended her spiritualities to colleague Hajia4Reall with a prophecy.

While commenting on a post Hajia4Reall made on her song, Moesha decreed that one of the songs off the musician’s album; Fine Girl will make her a big star.

Despite the song dropping on charts, Moesha forecasted that the song will regain its popularity and bring fame and love to Hajia.

According to her, the message is one directly from God, and she is just a messenger.

All it takes for the prophecy to come to pass is prayers on the side of Hajia as well as putting God at the center stage of all her endeavours.

Hajia, in appreciation, blessed the name of the Most High, adding that God is good.