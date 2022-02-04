Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has advised the Minority Caucus to go and do their homework well and stop shielding their Assin North colleague, James Gyakye Quayson.

His comment comes after Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, expressed his reservations about a suit by the Attorney-General against Mr Quayson.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, Mr Iddrisu stated that the suit is an insult to a pending petition before the Appeals Court, and they will resist it.

The leader, who doubles as Tamale South MP, further said that the suit against the Assin North legislator is part of a scheme by government to reduce their number in the discussions over the controversial E-levy Bill.

But reacting to the allegations on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said it would be better for the Minority to go back and do the right thing just as the court has ruled and stop holding press conferences which to him would amount to nothing.

ALSO READ:

“The AG is the one who brought the case against the MP and so accusing us when we as Majority know nothing about it is floored.

“I will advise them to rather go back and do what is expected of them as far as our courts are concerned. We always obey court order and so whatever the court decides is what we will go for,” he said.

To him, the Majority holds the position that Mr Quayson was not validly elected and questioned his presence in Parliament.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh noted they also had issues with the Minority’s support for Mr Quayson to partake in decision making in the House.

He also rubbished claims by the Minority that they filed the case against the MP.