The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has announced the indefinite suspension of matriculation for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022.

This was announced on UEW’s official Facebook page.

Though it is not clear what has accounted for the change, it comes in the wake of a court order by the school to reinstate Prof Mawutor Avoke as the Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, management says a new date will be communicated to the university community and the general public.

