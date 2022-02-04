While many think about expressing love on Valentine’s Day, a Georgia police department jokingly encouraged people to turn in their bad exes for Valentine’s Day

In a post made on Facebook, Rockmart Police Department suggested turning in ex-lovers who may have warrants or information on drugs.

“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location, and we’ll take care of the rest, ”the police department stated.

In exchange, the exes who get turned in will have a night that “starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious five-star accommodations and professional glamor shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy. ”

The post has been shared hundreds of times with most of the comments applauding the department’s humor.

While it is a joke, the police department said they expect someone who reads it to call them and give someone up.