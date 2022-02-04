Robert and Sons Limited, Optical Services opens new branch in Koforidua

The treatment of eye defects and associated conditions with self-made concoctions and over-the-counter medicines continue to pose health threats to many.

According to reports, some persons who resorted to self-medication of the eyes have either been rendered completely blind or experienced complications.

Given these challenges, eye care service provider; Robert and Sons Limited, Optical Services, has extended its outfit to Koforidua in the Eastern Region. The opening of the branch will prevent residents from commuting to the Greater Accra Region for treatment and consultation.

During the launch on January 28, the head of business with Robert and Sons, Daniel Osei, said the facility will provide primary vision care ranging from sight testing, treatment, and management of the eyes.

“Many of our customers in Koforidua have asked us always to open a branch here so that they wouldn’t have to travel to Accra for our comprehensive eye care services. We have paediatric and geriatric services for adults; we have a wide range of frames lenses. We also do corporate services.

“So anything that has to do with eye care, we are to provide to the people of Koforidua and the Eastern Region as a whole. Our kind of optical services is comprehensive.

“Anytime you walk in to do an eye check, we check your eye pressure, we check the back of your eyes before a doctor decides to give you a medication or glasses,” he said.

According to the service provider, it has state-of-the-art equipment and qualified health care attendants to take care of all eye conditions.

The Eastern regional director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Winfred Ofosu, and the New Juaben Municipal Chief Executive, Ike Apaw Gyasi, joined other dignitaries from the area to grace the occasion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Deputy Managing Director, Monic Atta, advised citizens against self-medication of the eye.

Interacting with JoyNews, she explained: “You mustn’t self-medicate because you might end up injuring your eyes way more than you think or even damaging the back of your eye, which you may not recognize for a while.”

“Now it’s readily available, now when you go to the market or by the roadside people are selling all kinds of things, please stay clear from that because self-medication can be damaging to your eyes and cause you to lose your vision. Loss of vision is not something anybody wants to contend with,” she added.