Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, is gradually making a comeback on social media after she faded out for weeks following an encounter that caused her to turn to Christ last year.

In her current video, Moesha admitted she cannot wait to share the word of God with her 2.7 million followers after she decided to follow her spiritual awakening path.

Meanwhile, Moesha was captured with her spiritual mother, Prophetess Juliana Nubah, of the Holy Healing Church in Ghana where the actress looked happy and thanked her fans for their immense support.

Additionally, her spiritual mother, in an attempt to rubbish claims that Moesha is no longer looking beautiful, asked her to show her beautiful body to her fans – Moesha gave a 360 turn to indeed cement the fact she has maintained her sexy physique regardless.

At the end of the video, Moesha shared a simple message with her fans; hinting that she will soon be all over social media to discuss how God works and loves everyone.

“I cannot wait to share the word of God with you all. God truly loves everyone,” she said.

Watch the video below:

