Actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has heeded to her calling into the Christian ministry.

Following her announcement of repentance in the beginning of the year, she has not departed from Sunday service.

In a recent service, she was captured on the altar giving a powerful testimony.

She revealed that knowing God is one of the best things, and being given the platform to share her testimony is one of the best moments ever in her life.

“I’m so glad he saved me from the dark; Father Lord I can’t thank you enough,” she repeated.

As the congregation gave her a resounding clap amid praise to God, Miss Boduong broke down in tears.