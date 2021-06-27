As the rains set in, the government, through the Works and Housing Ministry, is embarking on series of developmental projects to address flooding challenges confronting the country.

According to the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, as part of 2021 National Flood Control Programme, his ministry is rigorously engaging the Finance Ministry for the issuance of the commencement certificate for the implementation process to commence.

In the interim, the minister said under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, Dredge Masters will continue with the ongoing dredging works on the Odaw and flood early warning system is being developed to enhance flood resilience of communities within the Odaw River Basin and beyond.

Addressing the press, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the government over the past four years has invested a whopping GH₵450million as part of flood control mechanisms.

He also charged MMDAs to strictly enforce the planning laws and building regulations to prevent development in waterways, floodplains and wetlands.

He pleaded with the public to support government’s efforts in addressing flood issues.