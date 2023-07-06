Some local assemblies in the Ashanti Region defied a directive by the Regional Coordinating Council to dredge and desilt waterways ahead of the rainy season.

At least eight lives have been lost to flooding in the region this year, mostly occurring at overflown bridges.

Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, says Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies flouting the directive will be sanctioned after an ongoing investigation.

“In a bid to forestall the perennial flooding, several letters have been issued by the Regional Coordinating Council to MMDCEs to dredge and desilt drains, riverways and gutters. Unfortunately, most MMDCEs have not heeded to the directive,” he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi.

Early this year, the Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rains in the rainy season.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, in preparation for the rains, directed the various local assemblies to take urgent steps to mitigate the impact.

According to the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, assemblies that adhered to the directive have recorded minimal floods.

Reports received by the Council indicate flood events were recorded mostly in areas outside Greater Kumasi.

Mr Osei Mensah says the cause of the flood will be investigated for appropriate sanctions.

“Some of the Assemblies think they don’t have flooding so they refuse to dredge the area. We are going to find out whether they did dredge or refused so we can sanction them appropriately”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister is advising individuals living in low-lying areas to vacate for safety.