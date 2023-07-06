Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Turkey playmaker Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

Dubbed ‘the Turkish Messi’, he has penned a six-year deal at the Bernabeu where he will team up with England’s Jude Bellingham.

Guler scored four goals and supplied four assists last season, putting in a man-of-the-match display in the Turkish Cup final.

Last month, he became the youngest player to score for Turkey.

Guler made his Fenerbahce debut at just 16, provided an assist on his first Super Lig appearance and was handed the number 10 shirt last season.

Having long been linked with a switch to one of Europe’s leading clubs, Real Madrid have beaten off Premier League trio Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain for his signature.

Real did not reveal the fee involved but it has been reported to be around 20m euros.

Guler is the latest in a line of exciting young prospects to join the Spanish giants and will team up with Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga.