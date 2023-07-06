Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has shared some intriguing details about his late father, Kwasi Agyarko, and the challenges he faced during his political journey.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, Mr Agyarko revealed the hardships his father endured and how his reputation was tarnished by members of the United Party (UP), leading him to flee the country.

“When my father entered politics as a young businessman with the UP party in 1943, he faced numerous difficulties. It was disheartening to witness the same people within the UP destroying my father’s reputation by falsely accusing him of financing the party’s activities,” Mr Agyarko explained.

Mr Agyarko further disclosed that a colleague named Krobo Adusei, who worked alongside his father in his business, warned him about the authorities’ intentions to arrest him.

Fearing for his safety, Kwasi Agyarko made the difficult decision to leave behind his wife and nine children and go into exile.

Remarkably, he was among the first three individuals to seek exile under the late President Kwame Nkrumah.

Continuing his narration, Mr Agyarko recounted a harrowing incident during his father’s journey. While en route to Benin with a companion named Ashi Nii Kwei, a young man who was assisting them tragically passed away.

Mr Agyarko’s father and Ashi Nii Kwei buried the young man and carried on.

Tragically, Ashi Nii Kwei also passed away during their time in Benin, leaving Kwasi Agyarko to fend for himself. He eventually found himself in Nigeria, where he faced significant hardships.

“A man from Kumasi helped my father when he was at his lowest point. Despite my father’s initial reluctance to reveal his identity, he eventually broke down and admitted who he was. This man, Dr Kwame Safo Adu, provided crucial assistance, and together they returned to Kumasi,” Mr Agyarko shared.

The flagbearer hopeful mentioned that his father initially aspired to run as a Member of Parliament at Manhyia, given their residence at Ashtown.

However, heeding the advice of Busia, who urged those who had fought against Nkrumah to make way for the younger generation, Kwasi Agyarko relinquished his seat to Kwame Safo Adu as a gesture of gratitude.

Reflecting on his own political journey, the former minister, revealed that he has been involved in politics for 42 years, tracing his entry back to his father’s influence.

He acknowledged that he did not come from a wealthy background but credited his parents, especially his father, for instilling discipline and shaping him into who he is today.

“I did not grow up in a rich home, but I had parents who were always there to support me. Through God’s grace and the motivation I received from my parents, I have been able to overcome challenges,” he expressed with gratitude.

