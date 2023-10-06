The Minority caucus in Parliament says it will treat any business concerning the Bank of Ghana (BoG) differently as long as the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, remains at post.

According to Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, this decision is a response to Dr Addison for calling them “hooligans” over their #OccupyBoG protest demanding his removal from office.

“He described us as hooligans, so we shall show him who hooligans are. Any business concerning the Bank of Ghana will be treated differently. We will prove to him that what we did in terms of the peaceful demonstration is in line with our democratic dispensation,” he said.

“As for us in parliament, we take note of what he is saying…Parliament will resume shortly and we have a few ideas as to how we are going to deal with the Governor. But as far as we are concerned, he is a persona non-grata and we shall treat him like that,” he added.

This comes after Dr Addison was quoted by a portal, centralbanking.com to have said in an interview that he would not resign from his position following the Minority’s protest to demand his resignation.

The website quoted the BoG Governor as saying “The demonstration was completely unnecessary”, adding that neither he nor his deputies will leave their jobs.

He is further quoted to have called the demonstrators hooligans who should have known how to better address their grievances.

The Minority Chief Whip says his side will not be kind to the Governor in Parliament.

He also described the Governor’s comment as ‘unfortunate” and “loose.”

According to him, he is not to be blamed since he is under protection from his accomplices in government.

He added that “he [Dr Addison] should know that even under the best protection under the current government, a day will come that he will face proper justice of the people of this country.

So he can be laughing at us [Minority] today, but I don’t want anybody to be discouraged. The use of peaceful protest must still be part of our political journey so that we don’t take up alternative routes that may jeopardise our democracy.”

