The Minority blames the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the government for the cedi’s depreciation, which they claim is causing the collapse of businesses.

At a press conference led by Minority Leader Ato Forson in Parliament, the Minority criticized the 13.2% record-breaking depreciation of the cedi in 2024, as reported by Bloomberg.

They argue that, this decline is alarming and is leading to the relocation of international businesses, further weakening Ghana’s economy.

The Minority is urging Ghanaians to speak out against the government’s policies, which they say are damaging the country.

They attribute part of the problem to the government’s mixed cash ratio policy, unbudgeted expenditures, and uncontrolled spending on political appointments.

The Minority calls for caution and advocates voting the NPP government out of power to rescue the country.

They criticize the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for awarding contracts worth millions of dollars and for Ghana’s substantial debts, including $13 billion in various loans and approximately $5 billion owed to China, the UK, India, and others, with the government failing to service this debt.

The Minority highlight that the government has paid $7 billion to contractors without budget allocations and accuse it of overspending to fund NPP campaigns.

Additionally, the Minority opposes the appointments of the Director and Deputy Director of the National Investment Bank, arguing that these politically exposed persons will not benefit the struggling bank.

