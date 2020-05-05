Nigeria has received more than $300m (£241m) being monies stolen by former military ruler, Sani Abacha.

The money was returned from the US and the British dependency of Jersey.

Under a repatriation agreement signed as a precondition for the release of the cash, it is to be spent on infrastructure projects.

Gen Abacha ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998.

Anti-corruption agency, Transparency International, estimates he stole as much as $5bn during his time in office.

Switzerland is believed to have returned around $1bn over the last decade.