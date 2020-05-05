Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has provided some details about his educational life.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart has revealed that he didn’t go to the university until 1993 because he did not see the need to attend university.

This was because he was making a lot of money and didn’t see university education to be too important or necessary.

Kennedy Agyapong added that he changed his mind and went to the university in 1993 after a former flagbearer for the NPP, Prof. Albert Adu Boahen told him in 1992 that he (Ken Agyapong) was going to a strong businessman.

Kennedy Agyapong has recounted in a video that has since hit the internet that during the 1992 general elections, then flagbearer for the NPP Prof. Adu Boahen had called some party top shots to his airport residence where he was arranging his ministerial positions because he was sure he was going to win the elections.

When he got to me, he tapped me on the shoulder and said young man you are going to be a strong businessman. I didn’t know what the man had seen in me. When he made that statement, I thought he had offended me. I thought he didn’t give me a ministerial position because I had not attended university. After we lost the election in 1992, I decided that me too I will attend university, Kennedy Agyapong said in an interview on YFM.

Watch video below: