Some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been surcharged GH¢1,770.00 each, for losing their identity Cards.

A statement issued by the Defence Intelligence Department said the money is to cover the cost of the ID card replacement.

This was after an investigation conducted by the Ghana Military Police found them liable.

The deducted money, as explained in the statement, will serve as misconduct debt, which the said officers are requested to pay into the Department’s Research Operational Account.

