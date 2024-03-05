Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has emphasized that Thomas Partey will have to demonstrate his worth to earn playing time following his return from injury.

The Ghana midfielder marked his comeback from a hamstring injury on Monday evening, featuring in Arsenal’s convincing 6-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Partey had been sidelined since his involvement in Ghana’s international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America back in October 2023.

During his absence, Arteta’s squad has exhibited strong performances across various competitions, with Jordginho stepping up in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

While Arteta expressed satisfaction with Partey’s return, he stressed that the player needs to prove himself on the pitch.

“Thomas is now fit to play a certain amount of minutes, and he needs to gradually build that up,” the Arsenal boss said after the match.

“It was his first appearance in four months, and like everyone else, he has to earn his playing time.”

The 30-year-old has made just six appearances in total across all competitions for the North London club this season.

Partey will hope to keep his place in the team when Arsenal host Brentford this weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

