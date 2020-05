Actress Mercy Asiedu couldn’t control her emotions when the news reached her that her colleague actor Bernard Nyarko, popularly known as Bishop, had passed on.

In the latest video reaching Adomonline.com, the actress was captured with tears running down her cheeks as she wished Bishop farewell in the afterlife.

Bishop was reported dead on May 2, 2020 after a short illness, Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty confirmed.

Watch the video above: