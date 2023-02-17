Chief Executive Officer of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah, has shared how he moved from a place of nothingness to establish a multinational company.

The journey, according to Mr Takyi-Appiah, has not been a smooth one but he has climbed the ladder of success due to perseverance.

He explained that he was able to start his business after gathering experience while working for some financial institutions.

He ventured into some businesses and failed yet stood tall and kept going.

“I grew up here in Ghana. I failed at doing many businesses but I identified a gap in the financial sector because the youth have become dominant in Africa’s population.

“I liked working closely with heads of companies, to learn their resilience and how they’re able to overcome challenges. I foresaw that in a time to come, all our monetary transactions will be via MoMo in Africa. By God’s grace, we have branches in over 25 countries,” he recounted.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he said the vision was to make foreign to local money transactions safe and faceless.

With over 208 workers worldwide, he said the success of the business has been building an inclusive culture and a ministry.

To him, the success of Zeepay should be an encouragement for the youth who are the future.

Born and bred in Ghana, he studied at St. Augustine’s College after which he had an opportunity to further his education in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

He worked for many reputable companies including Nestle.