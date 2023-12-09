A colossus in the medical field in Ghana and West Africa, Emeritus Professor Edward Kofi Donkor Yeboah, was on Friday laid to rest after the burial mass at the Christ the King Parish.

A Cambridge University trained medical doctor credited for playing an immense role in the development of doctors and surgeons, both professionally and academically, the burial mass attracted a huge representation from the medical field.

Present at the mass were the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, who represented the presidency; the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, represented by the Akomforehene, Oheneba Akwasi Abayie; a stateman, Nana Prof. S.K.B Asante, who is one of the surviving classmates of the late Prof Emeritus at Prempeh College, and Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa.

On the academia and professional front, there were representations from the West African College of Surgeons, the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS), as well as from the Urologists Association among others who paid their last respects to the man credited with laying the foundation for practice and training in surgery and urology at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital and the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS).

Tributes

There were tributes from all the professional bodies, each one of them articulating his contribution and impact.

“The footprint he left in training and related fields alluded to are indelible. For instance, he played an immense role in expanding postgraduate training and that contributed in stemming the tide of the brain drain” part of the tribute from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital read.

“Prof. Yeboah was noted for his commitment and passion for surgery, improved patient care and training. He was a master surgical craftsman who healed many people,” the tribute by the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, of which he was a fellow, stated.

The Ghana Association of Urological Surgeons also wrote: ‘’Prof E.D Yeboah, your contributions have laid the foundation for a future where quality urological care is accessible to all in Ghana.

You have left an indelible mark not only in our hearts, but in the annals of medical excellence in Ghana and across the globe.”